EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members recently received updates on several condemned properties the city recently acquired.
City Manager Loras Herrig told the council that the city has heard from three or four “very legitimate” potential bidders for properties at 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave.
The potential bidders have requested access to the rear of the buildings, which sit adjacent to property owned by East Dubuque District Library. Herrig said the city has requested that the library grant an easement of about 12 feet by 13.5 feet to allow access to the rear of the properties. He said library officials intend to give him a response after their July meeting, so the city will wait to put up the properties for bid until that time.
The city also took possession of a property at 69 Sinsinawa Ave., for which Herrig said there has been “very little interest.” The city plans to start the bidding process for that property in the next few weeks.