Dubuque officials are presenting a new plan to renovate Five Flags Center.
On Monday, city staff will present a new scenario to invest at least $25.8 million into the facility to make limited renovations that would address a variety of needs and deficiencies but would not expand its footprint.
While no action will be taken on the proposal, City Council members will be asked to approve scheduling a work session on Dec. 5 to further discuss the future of Five Flags Center.
Along with completing a significant portion of the renovations over a two-year period, the proposal also includes setting out a 15-year plan of smaller improvements to be made to the facility over that time.
If council members choose to move forward with the new scenario, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city would likely spend 2023 designing and bidding out the project, while major construction would occur in 2024 and 2025. The project would not utilize general fund debt, and, as a result, would not require a referendum, unless a citizens’ petition is submitted requiring one.
The proposed improvements to the facility that would be completed over the two years were last estimated to cost $18.6 million in 2018, while the remaining $7.2 million in smaller projects could be budgeted and carried out as capital improvement projects over the following 13 years.
For the initial costs, Van Milligen said the city will utilize $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already reserved for improvements at Five Flags Center, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity reserved for the planned project to construct a parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement between Roshek Property, LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF.
On Monday, City Council members also will vote on approving an amendment to that agreement that would remove the deadline that requires the city to complete the parking facility by Dec. 31, 2024, instead only requiring it to be built when nearby parking capacity reaches 85%.
With the parking ramp project shelved for the foreseeable future, Van Milligen said the city now can utilize the planned parking ramp spending on improving Five Flags instead.
“It creates an opportunity to have a discussion,” Van Milligen said. “This, as I would describe it, would be a gut rehab of the existing facility.”
With $24 million in potential debt capacity, Marie Ware, Leisure Services manager, said the city could borrow enough funds to pay for the first two years of improvements, which will likely be more expensive than the initial $18.6 million estimate made in 2018.
“It’s likely going to cost more, so we have this extra funding to cover that cost,” Ware said.
With the first two years of improvements, the city would make several major improvements to Five Flags, such as replacing seating, renovating bathrooms and installing an improved arena sound system.
Van Milligen said that while the project would not expand the footprint or seating capacity of Five Flags Center, it would improve the user experience, which in turn could draw in more attendance and higher-profile acts.
“It would make it a really nice facility for events,” Van Milligen said. “When you tremendously improve the customer and entertainer experience, we’ll end up having more people that want to be there.”
Dubuque City Council members stated their support for the proposal when reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said that while the project does not expand the footprint of the center, it does make necessary improvements to ensure it can continue operating adequately.
“The costs have risen so dramatically for a larger project, and we weren’t generally hearing support for a larger expansion from the public,” Cavanagh said. “I think that a project like this makes a lot of sense, actually.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said too much time has been spent discussing improving Five Flags Center without any improvements actually coming to fruition.
“I would gladly be in support of this,” Sprank said. “I’m happy with at least some progress instead of no progress.”
The new proposal stands in sharp contrast to previous projects considered by the City Council.
Council members previously voted not to go forward with a planned March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to construct a new Five Flags Center. The project would have expanded seating from 4,000 to 6,400, along with making improvements to the historic Five Flags Theater.
City Council members decided against moving forward with the vote after learning that borrowing the money would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade in the city’s bond rating.
Rod Bakke, chair of the Dubuque Civic Center Commission, which has previously recommended the City Council move forward with plans to expand the size of Five Flags Center, said he is open to the idea of making smaller improvements to the facility.
“If we could come up with a center and with a theater that the community would be proud of, then I would be for it,” Bakke said. “At this point, we just want to take a look at Mike’s proposal and see what the council will do.”
