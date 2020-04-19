News in your town

'A different world' 1 month after first confirmed COVID-19 case in Dubuque County

Water quality: Contamination common, but well water tests few

What a long, strange trip it's been: Local high school yearbooks in the era of COVID

Politics: Novak to take a break after Wisconsin voters pass Marsy's Law

Dubuque County parks take measures to reduce light pollution, prevent 'insect apocalypse'

Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Residents of Dubuque, Jones counties among 181 new COVID-19 cases reported today

Educational employment: Some lessons from 1st job stay relevant

Dubuque high school students bid adieu to campus in pandemic-shortened year

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday afternoon)

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday morning)

Local law enforcement reports

2nd Grant Co. resident with COVID-19 dies; more cases confirmed in Dubuque, Grant, Iowa, Jones counties

Schools in Iowa, Illinois cancel in-person learning for remainder of academic year

Dubuque city manager recommends nixing property tax rate, fee increases, freeze hiring

Asbury City Council signs off on housing study

Turkey River watershed project receives $3 million grant

Sentencing delayed for Dubuque man who sexually assaulted woman

Majority of Dubuque council questions push for automated trash collection

Additional evidence points to multiple contaminant sources in SW Wisconsin groundwater

Local health care workers on front lines during pandemic

ATV, garage in Epworth damaged by fire

Authorities: Search warrant leads to meth dealer's arrest in Platteville

Authorities: Dubuque County man held knife to girlfriend's throat

Novak announces re-election bid

2nd Grant County resident with COVID-19 dies; additional cases reported in Grant, Iowa counties

Illinois governor extends school building closures for rest of academic year

1 more confirmed COVID-19 case in Dubuque, Jones counties among 191 statewide

Prep athletics: Iowa Gov. Reynolds closes schools, cancels spring sports

Iowa governor closes school buildings for rest of academic year; learning opportunities to continue

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday morning)

$3.2 million upgrade to Dubuque Veterans Memorial Plaza to begin next week

New William (Bill) and Mary Lou Broske Center named in honor of Platteville family

Fire destroys machine shed in rural Dubuque County