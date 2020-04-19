Dan LoBianco’s first job taught him several enduring lessons.
“The customer comes first — and if you adhere to that philosophy, it can significantly increase your income,” said LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street.
LoBianco’s first job was serving as a paperboy delivering the Telegraph Herald.
“Even before I got my route in my neighborhood, I assisted and subbed for a downtown route,” he said.
He would hand a newspaper to the elevator operator at the American Trust building, then work his way along Main Street to around 13th Street.
“My office today is smack dab in the middle of that route,” LoBianco said.
LoBianco said walking that route probably led him to discover several things that apply to his current position.
“I thought old buildings were cool,” he said. “I loved mom-and-pop shops and I occasionally ran into interesting humans and events.”
LoBianco the paperboy even met Democratic vice presidential candidate Sargent Shriver during the course of his route.
Erik Flesch, director of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville, Wis., got his first job in the sixth grade, making copies of class handouts with a “ditto” machine — a manual, early form of copier.
“I appreciated that she entrusted me with this job, and one of the things I learned is the pride of craft in communication,” he said.
Flesch said many of the teachers used the purple sheets produced by the machine so long that the copies became faint, streaked and otherwise unreadable for students.
“For me, figuring out how to make dark, legible copies was an act of constructive rebellion,” Flesch said. “A lesson that remains relevant for me today is that there is an element of human courtesy and integrity involved in creating a product meant to be shared.”
Flesch said he applies that lesson to the museums, which rely on informative signage, posters and other materials for visitors.
Teri Connely, the owner of the Calico Bean Market in Dubuque, began working for a family restaurant in her youth.
“It builds you for the future, and you appreciate a good, hard day at work,” Connely said.
Kurt Strand, president and CEO of the Dubuque County Historical Society and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, worked at a municipal liquor store while attending the University of Minnesota.
“Our manager, Jerry, was a longtime store manager,” Strand said. “One thing I learned from Jerry that has stuck with me through today was that showing appreciation mattered. Every day before I left work, he thanked me. Every day.”
Strand’s duties included carrying kegs of beer, stocking shelves and operating the cash register.
“His appreciation made me want to work harder for him and our customers,” Strand said of his manager.
Jo Daviess (Ill.) County Sheriff Kevin Turner’s first job in law enforcement was with the City of Galena in 1996, but his first job was working in a grocery store.
“My first reflection (on lessons) would be that hard work does not go unnoticed,” Turner said. “You get out of a job what you put into it.”
For one of his first jobs, Chad Abram, city administrator for the City of Prairie du Chien, Wis., spent a summer in his youth helping the custodial staff at a local school where he grew up.
“The lesson that I learned is leadership and hard work,” Abram said. “My boss worked harder than any other of the full-time staff, and was an exemplary leader for me.”
Abram said that lesson has influenced how he has approached subsequent jobs.
“If the boss works hard, the boots on the ground should and will do the same,” he said.