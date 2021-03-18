Authorities accuse a New York man of stealing nearly $12,000 from a Dubuque-based trucking company.
Frank Worlds, 60, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Court documents state that Worlds filed false receipts for reimbursement while working as a truck driver for Hirschbach Trucking between July 12, 2019, and Feb. 28, 2020, resulting in the theft of $11,905.
The receipts that Worlds would provide to Hirschbach were for paying “lumpers,” a name for people who load and unload cargo, according to documents.
Company officials investigated the large number of receipts submitted by Worlds and determined that the locations at which Worlds claimed to use lumpers were false because they were locations where no cargo was loaded or unloaded, but simply where trailers were dropped off or picked up.