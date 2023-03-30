EPWORTH, Iowa — Maureen Recker had a card for just about every occasion.
It didn’t matter if it was an anniversary, birthday or holiday. If Hallmark recognized it, the longtime Epworth nurse probably had a card for it tucked away just waiting for a handwritten note to be added.
Come Christmas time, she would set up an assembly line with her pens, address book, cards and a stack of fresh $20 bills. She wrote down birthdays and anniversaries on a calendar she kept in her home, sometimes squeezing 12 names onto one square so no celebration would go unnoticed.
“She was very good at keeping connected with people,” said Maureen’s oldest daughter, Mary Jo Danner. “It just gave her time to sit down and think about that person, and if she sent them a card, you knew she was praying for them, too.”
Maureen died Jan. 31 at Bethany Home in Dubuque. She was 87.
For decades, she worked as a nurse at area hospitals and clinics, including Mercy Hospital and Xavier Hospital. She usually worked nights, donning a white turtleneck and powder blue scrubs before each shift.
Her favorite part of nursing was the people she got to help, celebrating patients’ good days and consoling them on bad ones. She worked for years in the maternity unit helping deliver babies, and she formed many long-lasting connections with patients along the way.
“If we went to Kennedy Mall, we’d get stopped at least twice by somebody who would hold up their baby and say, ‘You remember taking care of this one?,’ and it was always ‘Oh yeah, of course, how are you doing?’” recalled Maureen’s son Brian Recker.
Her kids attribute her decision to become a nurse to her lifelong experience with caregiving and the seemingly endless well of empathy from which she drew. Leading by example, she became the matriarch of a nursing family. All three of her daughters became nurses, as well as one grandson.
Maureen grew up in Worthington, Iowa, as the oldest of six kids. She often helped out around the house and took care of her siblings, especially after the birth of her twin brothers. When she wasn’t helping out at home, she also enjoyed roller skating, tap dancing and playing various instruments.
Maureen started nursing school straight out of high school. Soon after, she met her husband, George Recker, at an area dance hall. He was taken instantly with her broad smile and long, silky hair.
The two were married Oct. 27, 1956, and raised eight kids — Mary Jo, Karen, Mike, Marty, Steve, Brian, Donna and Kenneth — on their Epworth farm. Even though she worked nights, Maureen still made time to see her family.
She coordinated countless sleepovers over the years for her kids and acted as a chaperone on school field trips. She also helped with chores around the farm, though she was not a fan of collecting eggs from the chicken coop.
“We don’t know how she did it,” said Maureen’s daughter Karen Scott. “I don’t know what was running through her veins because she would be tired a lot from work … but she took care of us all, her and Dad. It was just amazing.”
In addition to her time as a nurse, Maureen found many other ways to help people through community service. She was a Cub Scout leader and volunteered frequently at church, and she donated gallons of blood over the years — building an archway around her mirror with the red, heart-shaped stickers she would get after donating.
She applied that same philosophy of helping others even in — or possibly especially in — times of crisis. After losing two kids to separate car crashes, Donna in 1982 and Kenneth in 2000, she threw herself into supporting others and tried to stay busy.
She also joined a support group, where she was able to connect with others who had experienced similar losses.
“I think reaching out to other people that had similar losses to hers was very helpful because she became friends with them,” Mary Jo said. “Unless you’ve suffered a loss like that, you can’t really fully relate to that person, and she could, and that made her feel good that she could help someone else.”
After she retired, Maureen became somewhat of a homebody, writing cards at the kitchen table while watching “Everybody Loves Raymond.” She was also a fan of various sports, spouting off players’ stats as they appeared on screen.
She took joy in having her grandkids visit, working to improve her mobility after a knee replacement surgery so she could still get down on the floor to play with them. She kept their favorite sodas on hand, even after she moved to Bethany Home several years after her husband’s death.
“I never left the house without a little money from her, and my friends at college would ask me (about it), and I’d say, ‘I just have a grandma who loves me very much,” said Maureen’s granddaughter Lexi Recker.
Since Maureen’s death, her family has been flooded with sympathy cards recalling her legacy, many writers noting that they were returning the favor of the numerous handwritten cards Maureen sent them over the years.
“She’s probably up there in heaven with a direct line to God now, trying to get him to help us out a little bit,” said her son Mike Recker. “And she’s probably wearing jeans and a sweatshirt with all the grandkids’ names on it.”
