Life remembered
Buy Now

Maureen Recker, of Epworth, Iowa, was a longtime area nurse.

 Contributed

EPWORTH, Iowa — Maureen Recker had a card for just about every occasion.

It didn’t matter if it was an anniversary, birthday or holiday. If Hallmark recognized it, the longtime Epworth nurse probably had a card for it tucked away just waiting for a handwritten note to be added.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.