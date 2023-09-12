It was 1969, and 17-year-old Sue Breitbach was standing on the street corner near Washington Jr. High (now Middle School) with some friends.

“(Dan) pulled up in his car,” Sue Bublitz, now 71, said. “We went to Wahlert (Catholic High School) and knew of each other because we were in the same class, but we didn’t have the same circle of friends. He walked up to me and said ‘What are you doing Saturday night?’ I said ‘Nothing.’ And he said, ‘OK, I’ll pick you up at 8 o’clock. And he turned around and went back to his car and drove off.”

