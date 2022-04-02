A local developer plans to construct a substantial residential community near one of Dubuque’s major roadways, with an emphasis on sustainable, affordable homes.
Matt Mulligan, president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction Co., launched development group Switch Homes last year. The group plans to construct 105 single-family dwellings on an 80-acre swath of land off Northwest Arterial, near West 32nd Street and Tiffany Court.
The development will fill a gap in Dubuque’s housing market, appealing to young professionals or first-time buyers who don’t need a large footprint, according to Mulligan. The homes, offered in eight different designs, will range in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet, with prices from the low $200,000s to the mid-to-high $300,000s.
“We have to have the amenities to convince families, employees or college students to stay here, come back or make the move to Dubuque,” Mulligan said.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said local businesses report that a lack of housing for their workforce is a barrier to their growth.
Dubuque has very low housing vacancy rates and very few new builds per capita, despite strong employment growth, Lyons reported.
“In terms of sheer housing units, we need about 1,200 new housing units for the growing workforce by 2030,” he said. “On our present course, in the best case, we’ll create about 500.”
He also said that from 2018 to 2020, the average value of a new single-family residence built in Dubuque was $375,000. Housing options in the “middle market,” from $150,000 to $325,000, are limited, making the Switch Homes development a perfect fit.
“The availability of ownership opportunities in that price range, whether it be condo or single-family home or duplex, is quite limited in Dubuque, even though that is the price range for a lot of the workforce that is growing in the community,” Lyons said. “If we are going to address a glaring gap in the Dubuque market, which is middle market housing, this is pretty much a poster child project.”
Another key feature of the Switch Homes development is an emphasis on sustainability.
“The purpose of the community is to be both sustainable and affordable,” Mulligan said. “When you bring the size of the home down, those features become attainable from a cost perspective.”
For example, every home will be pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station and pre-engineered for solar panels if the homeowner wants to install them.
Additionally, homes will be 100% electric, meaning no fossil fuels are used to heat, cool or power the residence. LED lighting and building materials made from recycled content will be used, and driveways will be constructed with permeable materials, Mulligan said.
Lyons said an emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable homes is both environmentally and economically valuable.
“There is a very significant cost for failing to address environmental issues and climate change,” he said. “I think you will see consumers understanding that and making choices based upon those attributes.”
Only about 50 of the 80 acres are “developable,” Mulligan said, meaning there will be plenty of green space, including ponds, parks and a potential community garden. The south side of the property will feature walking trails that Mulligan envisions will be open to the public.
The development’s main entrance will be directly off Northwest Arterial, although Mulligan said some residents also will use Tiffany Court.
That has drawn concern from residents of Tiffany Court and nearby Blasen and Brueck roads, who fear the impacts of increased traffic.
“We’re not opposed to the development. We believe that having more homes for people to have options is a good thing,” said Eric Lucy, who lives on Tiffany Court. “Our concern is that the access point is going to be very limited, and we believe a high percentage (of residents) are going to use Tiffany Court, Brueck and Blasen.”
He said the access point on Northwest Arterial currently is proposed as a right-turn-in, right-turn-out entrance, meaning that residents who wish to travel toward the south and west ends of Dubuque likely would use the Tiffany Court entrance frequently instead.
On Friday, Lucy submitted a petition to City of Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont, signed by a majority of the residents of the 47 homes on Brueck Road, Tiffany Court, Blasen Road and the section of West 32nd that connects Tiffany and Blasen. The petition urges the city to work with developers on a different access point on West 32nd.
Lucy said he feels developers and city officials also could consider a stoplight or similar traffic control on Northwest Arterial to allow a left-in, left-out entrance there.
“We’re just looking for a win-win for everyone,” he said.
Mulligan plans to close on the purchase of the land within the next two weeks and will look to submit a rezoning application to the city shortly thereafter. Wernimont said most of the property is currently zoned for agricultural use.
Developers have not asked for any financial assistance, and Lyons said the project is not eligible for government funding, as it does not provide low-to-moderate income housing. However, city officials do have tools such as tax-increment financing and potentially environmental tax credits, which developers and city officials will continue to discuss.
Mulligan hopes to break ground in late August and have the first homes completed by the second quarter of 2023. He believes the entire development will take about three years to complete.
“This time next year, people could be stepping into their new house,” he said.