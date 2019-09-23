Authorities said a Dubuque man who passed away while in law enforcement custody in May died from "methamphetamine intoxication."
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department reported that the final autopsy results were received this afternoon in relation to the death of Alex E. Billmeyer, 29. A press release states that the death has been ruled accidental.
Billmeyer died May 26. He had been arrested earlier that day on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing, as well as a warrant charging escape.
Authorities said Billmeyer was booked into the county jail in Dubuque at about 4 p.m. Just more than an hour later, deputies in the jail noticed that he had become unresponsive. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said in a press release a few days after the incident that preliminary results of an autopsy were “inconclusive” and could not determine the cause of Billmeyer’s death.
One week after the death, Billmeyer’s mother, Carmen Billmeyer, said she believes her son died of drug-related causes. She and other family members protested on a sidewalk across Iowa Street from the jail. They said they believed Billmeyer did not receive proper medical care while he was in custody.
The press release issued today stated, "The investigation into this case remains ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time."