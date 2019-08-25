Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed corn and apple slices.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans.
Wednesday: Chicken and gravy with homemade roll or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.
Thursday: Walking taco or deli ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans and pineapple.
Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, mixed vegetables and orange wedges.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, fresh broccoli and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce or mini corn dogs, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and watermelon.
Friday: Cheese sticks with marinara sauce or deli turkey sandwich, mixed vegetables and pineapple.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, garden salad and pineapple.
Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzels or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, broccoli and watermelon.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or fish and cheese sub, steamed corn.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken sandwich or pepperoni pizza, seasoned peas and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Deli sandwich or nachos with cheese, mixed greens and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cheese pizza or chicken strips with roll, green beans and fresh fruit.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or pretzel with cheese, mixed greens and fresh fruit.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Turkey O’Toole or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and applesauce.
Tuesday: Pulled barbecue pork sandwich or mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or beef nachos supreme, fiesta rice, pineapple.
Thursday: French dip sandwich or breakfast sandwich, triangle potato and honeydew/cantaloupe mix.
Friday: Pizza burger on a bun or chicken alfredo with breadstick, steamed broccoli.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and pears.
Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty, hash browns and banana.
Thursday: Pork tenderloin, garden salad and apples.
Friday: Pizza cruncher, french fries and strawberries.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Honey mustard chicken, creole green beans and fruited gelatin.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli/cheese soup and pineapple.
Wednesday: Beef pot roast with brown gravy, mashed red potatoes and peach pie.
Thursday: Penne with marinara sauce, green peas and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes and strawberry gelatin salad.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Chicken pot pie over biscuit, coleslaw.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, lettuce salad.
Wednesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and pears.
Thursday: Liver with onions, potato pancakes.
Friday: Pulled barbecue pork, baked beans and fruit cocktail.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun with fries, dessert, drink.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Pork stir fry, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Beef over noodles, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Roast beef, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Ham loaf, peas and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad, peaches.