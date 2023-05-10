Nancy Van Milligen was midway through her remarks when a familiar voice interrupted the president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque with words commonly heard on TV.
“We interrupt this luncheon with some breaking news.”
Longtime KWWL-TV news anchor Ron Steele spoke those words during the foundation’s annual luncheon Tuesday. His words were echoed by another familiar figure emerging from the more than 150 people attending the event at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque — former KWWL anchor Bobbi Earles, currently the foundation’s vice president of philanthropy and communications.
Recommended for you
The pair teamed up to present the story of the foundation’s work in a newscast style.
The foundation is a collection of individual funds and resources donated by citizens and businesses to enhance and support the quality of life in the community. This year marks its 20th anniversary.
Aided by videos illustrating philanthropic efforts and impact on residents, Steele and Earles took turns reporting on the work of Crescent Community Health Center to care for underserved populations, local efforts to boost reading proficiency in local schools and initiatives to provide eyeglasses to children in need.
Applause greeted the end of some of the “newscast” segments.
“We’re not used to getting applause in the newscast, but we appreciate the feedback,” Earles said.
Steele said modern newscasts aren’t often seen by much of a live audience.
“We have robotic cameras now, so it’s lonely in the newsroom,” he said.
Earles left KWWL in December 2002.
“So how appropriate is it that it has been 20 years, and now we’re reuniting and we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the community foundation,” she said. “We anchored the 5, 6 and 10 o’clock (newscasts) together. It feels like it was just yesterday. I think it feels like yesterday because the relationships that I made with the reporters and the anchors who were at KWWL were like family.”
Earles joined the foundation staff in 2020. Two of her former KWWL colleagues chipped in on the foundation luncheon newscast with videotaped segments.
KWWL Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg appeared to present a report on the foundation’s growing assets — $140 million since the organization’s launch in 2002.
“The forecast is no surprise to you,” Schnackenberg said. “We’re predicting strong asset growth.”
Schnackenberg also delivered a forecast on future success of the foundation’s initiatives.
“There’s 100% chance of more thriving families,” he said.
KWWL Sports Director Rick Coleman appeared on video, too, touting the teamwork inherent in the relationship between the foundation and its donors.
“Dubuquers are all-stars when it comes to supporting each other,” Coleman said.
Van Milligen’s remarks were cut short by the planned interruption of the current and former news anchors and their presentation. Before the event, she discussed her view of the foundation’s past two decades.
“It’s been 20 years of amazing community generosity,” she said. “I’m so proud of the work we’ve done on issues like grade-level reading, brain health and kids getting glasses. It’s not all about the money. It’s community leadership, community knowledge and grantmaking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.