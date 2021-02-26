EPWORTH, Iowa — B.J. Featherston enjoyed competition, but just as important to him as winning in sports was the community he could fashion around the game.
Long after he hung up his baseball mitt, he remained a superfan and would cheer and coach from the sidelines.
The residents of Epworth became B.J.’s extended family. After his death in late January at the age of 74, he remains in their minds something legendary.
“When it comes to sports, he didn’t sugarcoat anything,” said boyhood friend and sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin. “The Cubs fans were always giving him smack, and he’d give it right back.”
B.J. had a lifelong loyalty for the Brooklyn Dodgers, which later relocated to Los Angeles, but his passion also extended to the sports leagues of northeastern Iowa.
After his father died when B.J. was 13 years old, he moved several times before completing high school at Sacred Heart in Monticello, where he made a name for himself on the basketball team.
Gene Potts coached B.J. for a time in a recreational league.
“Jesus, he was a player,” Potts said. “He’d get that ball. He was so quick off his feet.”
B.J. set out for the State of Wyoming to play basketball at a community college. He later was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served overseas. Eventually B.J. returned to Iowa and settled in Epworth, marrying Jane Shanahan in 1976.
She had played softball before meeting her husband.
“But I learned the game from him,” Jane said.
B.J. worked a string of jobs before purchasing Murray’s Tap in Epworth in 1978. He renamed it Blue Jay’s Tap. He operated the establishment until 1999 when complications from peripheral neuropathy, a degenerative nerve disorder, prevented him from putting in the long hours.
Blue Jay’s became a second home for their two children, Bryan and Katie Featherston.
“We had a home that we slept in, but (the bar) was certainly where went before school and after school,” Katie said. “We ate dinner there many a night.”
What the bar lacked in finery, it made up for in energy. Sports posters and schedules bedecked the walls along with beer signs.
“You would walk in and there would be four TVs playing with different sports on them,” Bryan said.
B.J. cooked in his one-man kitchen while barking out orders to his children, nieces and nephews, who assisted him.
Bryan and Katie recalled taking a “Blues Cruise” each summer — a one-day family trip to Chicago or Milwaukee that always included taking in a game.
B.J. would take the wheel of a van, and he always invited guests.
In Epworth, B.J. oversaw the creation of a youth tee-ball league and assisted with the construction of Centennial Park.
He also joined the local semi-pro baseball team, the Epworth Orioles, where he played and served as manager for about 30 years.
The team competed against other Dubuque County towns in the Prairie League, which formed in the 1940s.
“B.J. made it a family affair,” said Terry McDermott, a fellow teammate. “On Sundays when we played, we would always go to a park afterwards and have a little cookout and drink some beers. It was a fun thing.”
B.J. came from a family of athletes and made athletes of those around him.
“His dad was a spitballer,” Katie said. “Sports might be the family tradition. It’s just what the Featherstons do. It also gave him this wonderful sense of community and family time. He loved having everybody together.”
B.J. served on the board of the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame for more than two decades and was himself inducted in 2004.
Jerry Roling, who sat on the board with him, said B.J. always made his opinions known, but respected those of others.
“He was always looking for ways he could improve our organization and promote semi-pro baseball in eastern Iowa,” Roling said.
McDermott observed that several of B.J.’s nephews played for Epworth and some manage sports teams today.
“It’s a long line of baseball enthusiasts who followed B.J. Featherston,” McDermott said, “and a lot of them are his family.”