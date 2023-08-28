In 1960, Charles Fizer, a native of the small coal mining community of Otsego, W. Va., found his way to Emmaus Bible College in Chicago.

“I had an interest in studying the Bible,” Charles, now 83, said. “At the beginning of my second year, the school had a program in those days where second-year students would take first-year students and show them around the neighborhood, show them the stores and restaurants and that sort of thing.”

