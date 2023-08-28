In 1960, Charles Fizer, a native of the small coal mining community of Otsego, W. Va., found his way to Emmaus Bible College in Chicago.
“I had an interest in studying the Bible,” Charles, now 83, said. “At the beginning of my second year, the school had a program in those days where second-year students would take first-year students and show them around the neighborhood, show them the stores and restaurants and that sort of thing.”
One day, Charles took his charge into a little restaurant a few doors down from the college, where Darlene Mohnsam waited on them.
“I remember thinking, ‘She’s kind of cute,’” Charles said. “But I kind of dismissed it because I thought she’s probably not a Christian, and so I’m not sure I’d be interested.”
As the Dubuque couple gets ready to celebrate their 60th anniversary on Sept. 7, Darlene, who grew up on a dairy farm in Greenbush, Wis., recalled having the same thought about Charles as she waited on the pair of young men.
“I saw him and thought, ‘He’s good looking,’ but I thought just like he did,” Darlene Fizer, now 81, said. “We probably didn’t share the same Christian values.”
But that evening, when Charles went to the college cafeteria for dinner, there was Darlene, working her second waitress job to help pay her expenses as a student at the college.
“I thought, ‘Oh, this is really interesting,’” Darlene said.
Charles thought so, too.
“So then we kind of began to express interest in each other,” Charles said. “After a little bit, I finally built up enough courage to ask her out. We ended up as boyfriend and girlfriend after that.”
Over the next few months, the couple spent a lot of time getting to know each other, talking a lot about their backgrounds and their families. After two or three months, Charles began to have second thoughts.
“Quite honestly, (the relationship) was distracting me from my studies,” Charles said. “And that’s really why I had come (to Emmaus). And I know I was distracting her.”
So Charles and Darlene broke off the relationship. At the time, Charles thought it was a mutual decision, but he’d come to realize over the years how hard it was for Darlene.
“It was tough. It was really hard,” he said. “I didn’t realize at the time because, you know, men in general don’t understand the emotions of a woman, especially when they’re young. I never dreamed it would be so hard.”
Charles completed his program at Emmaus and returned to West Virginia, where he worked in a small church.
During a summer break from school, Darlene worked at a Bible camp in eastern Pennsylvania. Charles had told her stories about his mother, who lived in Washington, D.C., so Darlene decided to write Charles a letter and get his mother’s contact information and pay her a visit.
When Charles replied to Darlene’s letter, he included some money.
“That was providential, because I had been demoted from head waitress to waitress (at the camp) and I was making $10 less a week. But he didn’t know that. So I had to write him a letter back to thank him.”
A few weeks later, Darlene drove to D.C. to meet the woman she’d heard so much about from Charles, and discovered that he had chosen the same day to drive up and visit his mother.
“Nothing was planned,” Charles said. “I think we both realized at that moment that this must be something special.”
Darlene returned to Chicago to complete her studies at Emmaus, and the couple stayed in touch writing letters. Charles came to Chicago for Darlene’s graduation, and proposed the day before.
“I was in shock,” Darlene said. “I had no idea.”
“I think she might still be in shock,” Charles said, laughing.
The couple were married in Darlene’s home church in Sheboygan, Wis., on Sept. 7, 1963, exactly one year after they decided to reignite their relationship. They have two daughters — Sheri Kendall and Kristy Fizer — and two granddaughters.
The newlyweds returned to Charles’ home state of West Virginia.
“And then the Lord opened the door for us to go overseas,” Charles said. “And we had both expressed an interest in mission work.”
Charles and Darlene have dedicated their lives to their Christian faith. They spent 12 years in the mission field in Korea and Japan. During their time in Korea, they adopted both Sheri and Kristy as infants.
When they returned permanently to the U.S. in 1978, Charles was asked by Emmaus College to oversee its correspondence school. The family moved to Carol Stream, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. When Emmaus moved its campus to Dubuque in 1984, the Fizers made the move as well.
Charles worked at Emmaus until retiring in 2003. A Bible scholar, he continues to spend most weekends traveling for speaking engagements.
Darlene assisted with the correspondence program, and continues her work at Emmaus in student services. She loves doing archival work for the college as well, creating scrapbooks and displays of photographs from the past. She will celebrate 40 years at the college this year. She also leads a women’s Bible study that has been going strong for more than 30 years.
Charles and Darlene agree their senses of humor play a large role in their marriage.
“We’ve had a lot of that,” Charles said during an interview with the Telegraph Herald. “(Darlene) said to me this morning, ‘Charlie, you have to tell the truth,’ because she knows I joke.”
But it is their Christian faith that the Fizers both say has played the biggest role in their long partnership.
“There is a verse in Ecclesiastes that says a three-fold cord is not easily broken,” Darlene said. “Because we have the Lord in our relationship, we have that three-fold cord. And it isn’t going to break.”