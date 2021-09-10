PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville economic development leaders aim to accommodate the needs of a post-pandemic workforce that has discovered the possibilities of remote employment and an appetite for entrepreneurship.
A ribbon cutting Thursday at the Platteville Business Incubator marked the completion of a $400,000 face-lift to the facility, which included the potential creation of more than 1,000-square-feet of co-working space.
“Many are choosing to live their dreams and take their shot,” said Executive Director Kate Koziol. “And we are here to support that.”
The renovations represented the most significant touch-ups the structure has undergone since its 2001 opening at 52 Means Drive.
Inside, a 550-square-foot co-working space, named the Alliant Energy Foundation Innovation Hub, is resplendent with futuristic space-age furniture and decorative comforts of a Crate and Barrel.
Koziol hopes to transform an additional 500-square-foot room that contains desks-for-rent into an equally hip workspace that is worthy of installing a Keurig single-serve coffee maker.
She is marketing the amenities to businesses in search of a branch office, employees with a side hustle they hope to grow, remote workers seeking relief from their home office and budding entrepreneurs in need of flexibility.
Co-working space pricing ranges from $30 to $120 per month, depending on the amenities the renter seeks.
Koziol estimates net proceeds could generate as much as $10,000 to $12,000 in revenue annually, a significant sum relative to the incubator’s overall budget. One client has piloted the co-working space so far, she said.
At a size of 26,000 square feet, the Platteville Business Incubator offers entrepreneurs low-cost space and other amenities to better their chances of successfully launching a business. Seventy-one have graduated to date and 22 tenants currently operate from the building.
One of the incubator’s recent newcomers is the Innovation Driving Entrepreneurship Accelerator Hub, a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission that is attempting to cultivate new startups and add high-tech jobs across the region.
“If it’s a vision we have, it’s to remove barriers,” said the hub’s director, Jeremiah Donohue.
Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus hopes the upgrades result in long-term community growth.
“I’m hoping this space attracts the kids at our university who are dreamers, but would like to stay here,” she said.