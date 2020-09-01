A company offering financial services to agricultural clients has recognized youth and the projects they’ve created for county fairs, according to a press release.
With county fairs canceling or going virtual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Compeer Financial launched the Blue Ribbon Project, a contest for youth to submit their work for a chance to win prizes.
Young people across Compeer’s 144-county territory in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota were asked to submit photos and descriptions of their projects and explain what their project meant to them.
With 542 submissions, 54 entrants were awarded as winners or grand champions, receiving $100 for themselves and $100 for a nonprofit organization of their choice. Grand champions received $500 for themselves and $500 for a nonprofit organization. Winners were determined based on age and geographic location.
Local winners included Olivia Charles, of Carroll, Ill.; Grace Trone, of Stockton, Ill.; Grant Bailie, of Lancaster, Wis.; and Breen Stalsberg, of Fennimore, Wis.