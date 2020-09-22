Members of a farmer-led water conservation association invite the public to visit their farms to observe innovative soil management practices.
Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance will host a “field day” from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at four locations, according to a press release. The farmers will be available to answer questions at each stop.
Berget Family Farms will showcase low-disturbance manure injection and summer-seeded cover crops at a field a half-mile west of 8692 Lafayette County M, Darlington.
Redrock View Farms will display low-disturbance manure injection and summer-seeded alfalfa at a field located a half-mile northwest of 10548 Palmer Road, Darlington.
Darlington Ridge Farms will showcase surface-applied solid manure and summer-seeded Sorghum-Sudan grass at a field located at the intersection of Twin Bridge Road & Hilldale Road, Cuba City.
Kamps Farms will showcase winter beef applied manure, early spring-seeded cover crops and corn for grain at a field located at the intersection of Wisconsin 81 & Rowesville Road, Darlington.
For more information, call Josh Kamps at 608-732-6717.