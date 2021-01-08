ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members will focus on improving residential streets and hiring an additional police officer while seeking to maintain the property tax rate in the coming fiscal year.
Council members this week started discussing their capital improvement plan as part of the budgeting process for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Among their top priorities are a $1.8 million improvement to Hales Mill Road; total reconstruction of driveways, curbs and gutters along the west portion of Summer Drive; and the possibility of adding a sixth full-time officer to Asbury Police Department.
“We are just maintaining the status quo and keeping the city up to date and holding taxes where they are,” Mayor Jim Adams said.
Council members hoped to start the Summer Drive project this fiscal year, but council member Russ Domeyer at the meeting pushed to delay the project another year.
“Summer west has just been delayed because we had a petition from people that live there, and I felt with COVID and jobs it was a concern,” he said after the meeting.
City officials plan to assess property owners for a portion of the $1.9 million project. That plan was recently shot down after more than 75% of landowners signed a petition against the project and Domeyer voted against it. The council needed a unanimous vote to move forward with the project following the petition, per Iowa law.
However, city leaders are still interested in pursuing the project. Council member Bob Reisch argued at the budget hearing that officials should move forward with the work this fiscal year rather than push it off, saying it is the city’s job to ensure street improvements are completed.
“If we keep pushing all of this stuff out, then we are going to see taxes going up,” he said.
Council members also discussed hiring an additional officer for the Asbury Police Department. The cost to hire a new officer would be about $100,000 in annual salary expenses plus a $13,000 one-time fee for new equipment.
“We are just trying to be proactive,” Adams said. “The safety of our citizens is No. 1, and our officers are just as important.”
Council members will continue discussing their capital improvement plan at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, to determine whether the Summer Drive project can be pushed to fiscal year 2022 and completed at the same time as the Hales Mill Road improvements without the projects interfering with one another.
Adams said the council will also take a closer look at how its plans may impact the current property tax levy, which is set at $9.57 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
“We are just waiting to see where we land with our total assessed value to see if we can hold the line without raising taxes,” Adams said.