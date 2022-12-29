Randy Weber
Buy Now

Randy Weber, 72, of Bellevue, longtime owner of Horizon Lanes, bowled several 300 games, coached high school bowling for many years passed away November 7, 2022.

 Contributed

BELLEVUE, Iowa — For nearly 37 years, those who walked into Horizon Lanes in Bellevue could expect to be greeted by Randy Weber.

Randy operated the bowling alley with his wife, Jeanne, and was a constant presence at the establishment, always dedicated to seeing his patrons happy and wanting them to bowl well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.