BELLEVUE, Iowa — For nearly 37 years, those who walked into Horizon Lanes in Bellevue could expect to be greeted by Randy Weber.
Randy operated the bowling alley with his wife, Jeanne, and was a constant presence at the establishment, always dedicated to seeing his patrons happy and wanting them to bowl well.
“Anybody that walked in the door, he was going to get to know them,” said Randy’s grandson Dawson Weber. “And if he already knew you when you walked in the door, he was going to get your drink ready for you.”
Randy, of Bellevue, died on Nov. 7 at the age of 72.
He was born on March 13, 1950, to Milo and Rosemary Weber in Dubuque.
Randy’s lifelong love of bowling started when he was young. His uncle ran King of Clubs bar in Dubuque, and the establishment was a major promoter of local bowling. Randy’s uncle and father also frequently could be found bowling.
As he got older, Randy started setting pins for league bowlers at a local alley, which helped him hone his skills.
“At the end of the night, all the kids that were setting the pins, whoever had the lowest score of the game before had to go back and set the pins,” said Randy’s son, D.J. Weber. “So, you always wanted to become a better bowler. Otherwise, you were stuck back setting the pins for your friends.”
Randy went to Dubuque Senior High School. When he was 17, he met Jeanne Abitz at a dance at the fairgrounds when she and her friends needed a ride home.
“We asked this fellow to take us home, and then, Randy happened to be with him,” Jeanne said. “I think our next seven dates were the girls dancing at the fairgrounds and the guys standing around on the side. That’s the way it was in the ’60s.”
The two married on Nov. 14, 1970.
“He was just always there,” Jeanne said of what drew her to Randy. “He was just a really nice guy.”
Randy started his career at Dubuque Packing Co. butchering hogs, while Jeanne was a beautician. They had two children, D.J. and Renee Till. Randy would watch the kids when Jeanne had to work.
“If I wasn’t going to be home, he was always there,” Jeanne said.
In October 1981, Randy lost his job at the Pack when his position was eliminated. At the time, he was helping with the junior bowling league at Horizon Lanes, which Delbert Jackson recently had opened and was looking to sell.
“(Randy) said the worst-case scenario was we’d run it for six months, and if we didn’t like it, we lost nothing but our time,” Jeanne said.
They owned and operated it for nearly 37 years. During that time, the bowling alley added a pizza restaurant and reception hall and became a hangout for students after Friday night games and the morning coffee crowd alike.
The couple had 17 leagues bowling at their establishment at one point. Their business drew participants from across the tri-state area and beyond, with some even making the drive from Freeport, Ill.
“It was attributed to Randy that they came that far,” Jeanne said.
Randy treated everyone like family, whether he knew them or not, including his staff.
“I think every worker there, grandpa had an impact on them,” Randy’s granddaughter Madison Weber said.
D.J. and Renee spent much of their childhoods at the bowling alley, where their parents worked long hours.
“That’s where our weekends would be spent sleeping, putting three or four chairs together and falling asleep in the bowling alley and getting woke up at 1:30 in the morning for a ride home,” D.J. said.
The tradition continued when D.J. and Renee became parents. Randy would watch his grandkids at the bowling alley during the day when business was slow, and their parents would pick them up and find them wrapped in a blanket for a nap.
“It was home to all of us,” Renee said.
The grandkids got a bit more leeway, though. Randy let them ride pedal bikes around the bowling alley, and one year when the grandkids got electric scooters for Christmas, he cleared out the reception hall and let them race around the space.
“He was always at the bowling alley working, and we knew that, but we knew if there was anything major, he would stop and do anything for us,” said Randy’s grandson Jacob Till.
While he generally didn’t compete against his customers, Randy was a skilled bowler himself. He bowled enough 300s that he couldn’t recall how many he had, and he had a career series high of 868 for three games.
“Not only did he have the 868, but ... he was working as he was bowling,” Jeanne said.
Randy and his team won a state bowling championship in 2004, and he was inducted this year into the Dubuque Area USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Randy and Jeanne also used their business to give back to the community.
When Bellevue High School started a bowling program more than a decade ago, Randy let the students bowl for free and helped them hone their skills. He and his grandson Riley Till coached the team together for a period.
Randy and Jeanne also were quick to open up the reception hall and bowling alley for school events such as dances or a booster club dinner or a fundraiser for the bowling team.
“They were so generous with loaning it out,” said Tracy Weber, Randy’s daughter-in-law. “They would not charge a fee for any school event.”
Randy and Jeanne sold Horizon Lanes in 2018, but Randy didn’t slow down much in his retirement.
For a year after the sale, Randy continued to help the new owner every time there was league bowling or a tournament.
He took walks every day, and as his schedule opened up, he started helping out at the auto dealership owned by his son-in-law’s family. He made long drives across state lines to watch Dawson in bowling tournaments. He shoveled snow for the neighbors and cut the grass at Riley’s duplex.
“He was busy all the time, and if he wasn’t actively doing something, he was sitting watching sports,” Jeanne said.
Randy kept busy up until his death, which resulted from injuries he sustained in a fall.
To honor his giving nature, Jeanne is making plans to sponsor a local league bowler each year in Randy’s name.
“My only regret was that he gave so much and he had so much more to give,” Jeanne said.
