Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Woodward Printing Services has hired Tricia Turner and Chad Fankhauser to bindery utility.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co. announced:
Patrick Hurm has been hired as a maintenance coordinator.
Kaitlyn Fogarty has been promoted to senior tax associate.
Crystal Francois has been promoted to business development supervisor.
Jackson Mulgrew has been promoted to tax associate II.
Jonathan Sweeney has been promoted to staff accountant II.
Theresa Hughes, of Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque, has been named the 2021 CAC-PIAC Rising Star of the Year. This award recognizes her outstanding achievements and efforts in podiatry.
Sam Wooden, of Dubuque, has been elected to join the Iowa Association for Justice Board of Governors. The statewide association represents trial attorneys.
HTLF announced:
Bill Hinton has been hired as enterprise services administrator.
Judy Demkier has been hired as item processing clerk.
Riley Sweeney has been promoted to IT asset administrator.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions hired Matthew Spiewak as a certified personal trainer. He is currently a student at Loras College, where he is studying kinesiology.
Telegraph Herald