ASBURY, Iowa — A divided Asbury City Council recently approved a nearly $3 million bid to upgrade the clubhouse at the city’s golf course.
In a 3-2 vote, council members agreed to pay Conlon Construction just under $3 million to remodel and renovate The Meadows Golf Club clubhouse. Council Members Craig Miller, Bob Reisch and Curt Kiessling voted in favor of the proposal, while Russ Domeyer and Karen Klinkhammer voted against it.
Along with maintenance upgrades to the building, the project will include the addition of three indoor golf simulators and expansion of the clubhouse kitchen and bar.
The city plans to fund the project through tax increment financing. Construction is expected to begin in October and be finished April 2023.
The construction cost comes in nearly $300,000 higher than estimated, though Mayor Jim Adams said some cost savings could be found during construction.
Adams said the city initially began exploring the use of The Meadows’ clubhouse after rentals of the upper-story portion of the building began to decline. Plans eventually were formed to upgrade the building to provide a year-round entertainment and eating destination in the west end of town.
“We wanted to determine what is the best use of the building,” Adams said. “We came forth with putting the simulators in, along with an enhanced bar and grill.”
Proponents of the project called it a necessary investment in a publicly-owned amenity that will increase revenue at The Meadows and provide residents with a new recreation option.
“People want something at the west end of town,” Reisch said. “This gives us something to use when the weather is bad.”
Kiessling expressed his disappointment with the price tag of the project but also stressed the need to make improvements to the building.
“I know this is a little higher than what we wanted, but if we push this off, it’s going to be higher anyway based on the inflation rate going up,” he said. “I’m ready to move forward.”
However, Domeyer and Klinkhammer questioned the fiscal responsibility of the project and said the upgrades to the facility likely won’t generate enough revenue to pay for the project’s cost.
“I’m just wondering what is the return on investment,” Klinkhammer said. “I don’t see it.”
Domeyer added that the city already has invested $1 million in improving sand traps and cart paths at The Meadows and insisted that the city instead focus its spending on improving infrastructure.
“We’re not getting the return on investment that I’ve asked for six times,” Domeyer said of the clubhouse project. “I know people say it’s TIF, but it’s still taxpayer money.”
Numerous residents came out in support of the project during the meeting, while a few also spoke in opposition.
“Even people like me who aren’t golfers are going to want to go there,” Asbury resident Karen Adams said.