Sandi Helgerson
The executive director of Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will retire this fall.
Sandi Helgerson will retire effective Oct. 31, a press release issued Thursday stated. She “has been a member of the arboretum’s family since December of 2012,” it states.
“The Board of Directors and the 400 volunteers of the (arboretum) would like to thank Sandi for her years of dedicated service and wish her joy in her further adventures,” the release states.
It does not include any information regarding the plans to fill the position.