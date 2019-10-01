A man charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a stabbing last year in Dubuque.
Christopher A. Puccio, 25, formerly of Dubuque and now an inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court in Dubuque County to a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.
As part of a plea deal, three charges were dismissed — attempted murder, possession of marijuana and possession of a methamphetamine precursor. Puccio would have faced up to 25 years in prison if he would have been convicted of attempted murder.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig addressed Puccio prior to handing down the sentence.
“What you did caused serious damage to another human being,” she said. “I don’t know why you did what you did … but I guess, as another citizen of this community, it doesn’t sit well that you utilized a knife to address a fight with another person.”
She noted that “the person could have died as a result of that very poor choice.”
Court documents state that Michael D. Hennessy Jr., then 26, no known address, showed up at Puccio’s residence on Angella Street on Aug. 9, 2018, claiming Puccio was in possession of items that belonged to him. The two began fighting.
Puccio admitted on Monday to pulling out a folding knife and stabbing Hennessy during the fight. Hennessy suffered a punctured lung.
In January, Puccio had been prepared to enter an Alford plea to the willful injury charge in exchange for the other charges being dropped, according to court records. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, though the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
On Monday, Assistant County Attorney Shea Chapin would not agree to allow Puccio to enter such a plea as part of his deal.
Puccio instead just pleaded guilty.
Wittig sentenced Puccio to 10 years in prison — the maximum sentence for his conviction. It will run concurrently to a two-year prison sentence Puccio is serving for an unrelated burglary.
Wittig also issued an order barring Puccio from having contact with Hennessy for a period of five years.
“I hope that while you’re in the prison system that you learn a lesson: that if there is something going on in the community that is putting your life at risk, you call 911 first before you start hitting another person with fists,” Wittig told Puccio.