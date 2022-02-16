DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature say they are committed to advancing reforms to the state’s bottle deposit law, though details of exactly what that would entail remain fuzzy.
Legislators have been trying for years to move a bill that would change the program, under which consumers pay a 5-cent deposit when purchasing carbonated and alcoholic beverages and receive 5 cents back when they return the container to a store or redemption center.
Various parties involved in the process — redemption centers, distributors, grocery stores — have expressed dissatisfaction with the law’s current structure. However, the issue is tangled in a tug-of-war among those parties and others, which has stymied progress.
This year, however, Republicans said they have been given a mission to enact reforms. An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee on Tuesday unanimously advanced a bill to the full House Commerce Committee, which is expected to take it up today.
“We have been tasked to have a bill that fixes the problem in the bottle bill system the best we can,” Iowa Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said during the subcommittee meeting. He later added: “(House Speaker Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Haven) is very committed to passing something and to stop talking about it.”
While the bill advanced by the subcommittee proposes changes to the current law, lawmakers say the final bill will not resemble the current one. Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who chairs the House Commerce Committee and served on the bill’s subcommittee, called the legislation a “shell bill” that will be filled via negotiations with stakeholders in coming weeks.
Lundgren said no party will get everything it wants. However, she said the final bill almost certainly would double the handling fee that redemption centers receive per can from one cent to two. It also would strengthen the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ ability to enforce the law.
Stakeholders took defensive postures about proposed reforms at the subcommittee meeting. Lobbyists for the grocery and distribution industries raised their voices, talking over one another until Lohse called them to order.
Lundgren said she is skeptical of the bottle bill system and wants to be careful not to take actions that would preclude future legislators from modifying it in the future.
She said she would like the system discontinued and would have consumers rely instead on curbside recycling to dispose of bottle containers.
“My opinion is that we need to repeal the entire law,” she said. “I think it’s antiquated.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has worked on proposed bottle bill reforms in past sessions and said his caucus plans to introduce its own amendment to any bill that moves this year.
“Our bill is going to propose major overhaul,” he said, though he did not have details on what that would look like. “Depending on if a bill comes out of House Commerce this week, we’ll introduce it next week.”