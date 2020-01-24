The acquisition of a Dubuque-based bank holding company helped propel an Iowa City-based financial institution to its best-ever annual earnings total, company officials announced Thursday.
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year.
The company completed its acquisition of ATBancorp, the parent company of American Trust & Savings Bank and American Bank & Trust Wisconsin, on May 1.
MidWestOne’s net income totaled $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 76% increase over the company’s total for the same quarter in 2018.
The company recorded $43.6 million in net income for all of 2019, which represents a 30% increase over 2018’s total of 30.4 million.
“It was another very good quarter for MidWestOne and also the best full-year earnings in our history,” said President and CEO Charles Funk in a press release.