More than 190 high school seniors in Wisconsin — including six local students — have been selected to receive Herb Kohl Foundation scholarships.

In addition, about 115 educators and their schools also will receive financial awards, according to a press release.

Selected students each receive $10,000 scholarships, while $6,000 awards will go to the selected teachers and principals and their schools.

The program was established by Kohl, a well-known philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. The foundation has awarded nearly $21 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools, the release stated.

This year’s local recipients are:

Excellence Scholars

  • Cody Pierce, of Dodgeville, Mineral Point High School
  • Elizabeth Tesar, of Eastman, Prairie du Chien High School
  • Erin Walker, of Lancaster, Lancaster High School
  • Zachary Woodworth, of Shullsburg, Shullsburg High School

Initiative Scholars

  • Kylie Cutts, of Rewey,
  • Iowa-Grant High School
  • Reagan Russell, of Shullsburg, Shullsburg High School

Teacher Fellows

  • Jennifer Holmes, of Cuba City, Cuba City Elementary School
  • Jennifer Schoepp, of Cuba City, Cuba City District Office
  • Micki Uppena, of Lancaster, Mineral Point Unified District Office

