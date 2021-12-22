PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville is considering paying up to $160,000 to correct a car dealership’s driveway that was modified as part of a highway reconstruction project.
Low-clearance trucks and trailers that attempt to enter Runde Chevrolet, 885 U.S. Business 151, are bottoming out after the adjoining highway was repaved and a city pedestrian and bicycle pathway installed across the driveway.
But Platteville leaders have reservations over paying for corrections to the problem when they believe the property owner should have informed project planners of the business’s access needs in advance of construction, which started in August.
“There were public information meetings,” said Common Council President Barb Daus.
The $2.3 million highway safety project along U.S. Business 151 was financed with federal and city funding, with initial designs prepared by Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Construction is nearly complete, save for one street intersection, which is to be completed in the spring.
The DOT does not consider private driveways valid project costs, so it will not pay to have Runde’s driveway corrected, said Platteville Public Works Director Howard Crofoot.
Staff from Runde said they did not attend public information sessions to inform DOT engineers of their access needs prior at the project’s start, but they argued that the problem was unforeseeable.
“What do we do with this lot now? We have this entrance that is essentially going to be an issue,” said Eric Schmitt, Runde’s general manager.
City leaders said staff from another local car dealership, Pioneer Ford, alerted them to the same issue that would have affected two driveways, so the city paid about $40,000 to adjust the driveways while the project was being designed.
Lowering Runde’s driveway will require the installation of stormwater management measures and retaining walls, and the relocation of sewer and water lines.
The remediation costs represent about 20% of the about $800,000 that the city annually allocates from general tax revenue for capital projects.
Runde staff will have engineers review an analysis prepared by the city. Common Council members will discuss the matter at their Jan. 11 meeting and determine what portion of the costs, if any, the city will pay.
City Manager Adam Ruechel said the impact to taxpayers is undetermined until the council makes a decision along with the time frame in which Runde hopes to make repairs. Potential sources include general fund reserves, insurance coverage, reallocation from existing capital expenditures or a tax increase.