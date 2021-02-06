PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville staff have identified several longstanding practices they hope to re-evaluate in an effort to create a welcoming atmosphere for LGBTQ people.
Employees and Platteville Common Council members recently underwent an ally training, during which they considered how procedures related to city recreation, law enforcement and building design might impact people on the basis of gender identity or expression.
“There is a pretty low awareness of the experiences and life of LGBT folks, especially trans folks,” said Jamie Collins, co-founder of Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance, a support and advocacy group. “It’s an absolutely wonderful thing for the city and these other organizations to be reaching out.”
Collins, who led the training, said even the act of requiring the identification of “male” or “female” on paperwork can constitute a microaggression — communicating a subtle or unintentional act of discrimination against a marginalized group.
“I would liken it to getting stuck with a little needle,” Collins said. “People do that all the time. … But imagine getting stuck with 100 needles. Then, you start to bleed.”
The cumulative impacts can compromise the health of LGBTQ people, who experience higher rates of depression and anxiety, cardiovascular disease and suicide — that researchers have attributed to trauma, maltreatment and the chronic stress that comes from being a minority.
City Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters identified the registration process for city-sponsored athletics as a scenario where people often are segregated by gender.
“Our policy has always been to let people sign up where they feel the most comfortable,” he said. “But at the same time, I recognize that perhaps having binary gender as a question we even ask, maybe that is something we need to do away with.”
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley is considering how officers could better respond to calls or traffic stops during which they encounter people whose gender expression or personal pronouns might not coincide with official documents, such as driver’s licenses.
“We’re all evolving,” he said. “It’s a process.”
Staff also are examining ways to make city buildings feel more inviting, City Manager Adam Ruechel said, such as the creation of gender-neutral bathrooms.
The city’s efforts stem from a set of strategic goals passed by the council last summer and, later, an inclusivity statement that attests to their commitment to “learn about equity, diversity and inclusion” and “promote acceptance of the difference of others.”
The priorities will be referred to the city’s newly formed Taskforce for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, which will issue proposals to the council for further deliberation.
“I think it’s very important that we take a look at how we do things,” said Common Council President Barb Daus. “Government agencies and groups that have been around a long time, we get in a routine and we repeat and we repeat.”