DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors have approved cuts to several positions in approving the 2021 budget.
The cuts include not filling a vacant position for a full-time social worker at the county Department of Human Services, along with $40,000 in operation funds for Human Services.
Also cut was a payroll processor position in the county Human Resources Department and a vacant soil conservation technician position in the Land Conservation, Zoning and Planning Department. Officials also plan to move that department to the UW-Extension office facility in Darlington, eliminating a secretarial position.
The budget includes a position for the county Information Technology Department at 60% of full time at $20 per hour. An account clerk position at the Lafayette County Department of Human Services also was approved at 80% of full time. Starting pay will be $17.20 per hour.
Nonrepresented county employees will not have a pay increase next year. The county board also reduced the percentage of health insurance the county pays for each employee from 88% to 84%, due to a projected $400,000 increase in costs.
The 2021 tax levy for Lafayette County is less than $8.7 million.
County government expenses for next year are more than $9.2 million, up from a projected $8.1 million this year.