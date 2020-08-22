DARLINGTON, Wis. — Tom Jean said he will most miss the excitement of being prepared for a new and different challenge every day.
Jean recently announced his coming retirement as Lafayette County highway commissioner after serving in the role since January 2005. His last day will be on Monday, Jan. 4.
His 16 years in the position is the second-longest in the county’s history. He said the job changed dramatically during that time.
“I currently spend much of my time at meetings or on a computer competing for funds and, if successful, administering projects,” he said. “Not too many years ago, I could spend most of my time in the field directing the daily activities of the department.”
Still, he said he has a lot of pride in accomplishments during his tenure, including 21 bridges that have been replaced on the county and town road system. But Jean said he is most proud of the relationships and network he has formed with the county’s townships.
“I made it my goal when I took over 16 years ago to rebuild some tarnished relationships and work together with all the townships in Lafayette County, so we had a network of support to help each other maintain all Lafayette County roads and bridges, and I feel that has been accomplished and will continue once I retire,” he said.
When Jean steps aside in January, he still will have plenty to do. Jean also serves as the Town of Darlington clerk, he’s the trail coordinator for Tri-County Trails Commission, and he coordinates the men’s golf league on Monday nights at Darlington Country Club.