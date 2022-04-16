POTOSI, Wis. — The villages of Potosi and Tennyson will hold a public meeting next week to explore the possibility of a joint water system.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the Potosi School District auditorium.
Potosi and Tennyson currently share a sewer system but have separate water systems.
Town & Country Engineering has served as village engineer for both Potosi and Tennyson for years. Project engineer Amy Bares said the joint water utility idea is in the “early stages.”
“Tennyson recently did some fairly large infrastructure improvements, including a new water tower,” she said.
The $3.4 million, 145-foot-tall tower was constructed with grant funds and a low-interest loan, addressing infrastructure in need of replacement and water pressure concerns.
After Tennyson requested construction authority from Wisconsin Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulatory agency recommended that the village consider consolidating the water system with Potosi, Bares said.
“We never thought about it until they brought it up,” said Tennyson Village President Keith Jantzen.
Jantzen said the Tennyson water system improvements have the capacity to support Potosi as well.
The two villages will explore the suggestion during the meeting, with both village boards, T&C Engineering representatives, a lawyer from Boardman Clark and members of the Potosi/Tennyson Sewer Commission in attendance.
“It will be up to the two villages to see if we want to actually do it,” Jantzen said.
Bares said that currently, the Potosi and Tennyson water systems serve as back-ups for one another.
“The two communities do cooperate now if one has an emergency where a well is down or a tower is down,” Bares said.
Potosi Village President Mick Whitaker said the meeting will be informational.
“No decisions will be made,” Whitaker said.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions or to share feedback, according to the meeting agenda.