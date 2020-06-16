The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, through a partnership with EarthCam, has added a live field cam.
The camera looks out onto the ballfield from the porch of the Field of Dreams farmhouse, with views changing regularly.
“In times like these, we need something to instill us with a reminder of all that once was good and that could be again,” officials said on the Field of Dreams Movie Site Facebook page. “We are excited to be able to give fans the opportunity to virtually visit our magical movie site.”
The field cam can be viewed 24/7 by visiting fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com/field-cam.