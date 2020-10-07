MONTICELLO, Iowa — A Monticello woman won $300,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game, officials announced Tuesday.
Marissa Besler, 34, plans to use the winnings from the “Colossal Crossword” game to pay off her mortgage and car, according to a press release.
She purchased the winning ticket at Great Pastimes in Monticello.
Besler said in the press release that she was shocked when she realized she had a winning ticket.
“I think I wandered around my house for about an hour, kind of catching my breath,” she said.