A local organization is encouraging supporters to make online donations to support research on children’s brain tumors and heart defects.
Research for the Kids is directing people to https://bit.ly/3lKc0ES to make donations for the research at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital since the organization’s popular annual ride and auction event is not being held this year.
“If you would still like to support the 12th annual RFTK, even though we can’t hold our typical event this year, we have a donation page set up through the University of Iowa,” states an online announcement. “This link will be open until midnight on the day originally scheduled to be the ride, Sept. 19.”
The group has raised more than $1.7 million for the hospital since 2009.