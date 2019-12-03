A Democratic presidential candidate will make two stops in eastern Iowa this weekend.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, will undertake a four-day "Lead with Love" bus tour that includes stops in Dubuque and Manchester. The Manchester event is at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Riverbend Pub and Grill, while the Dubuque event is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Booker is one of nearly 20 candidates hoping to secure his party's nomination for president. The eventual winner will face Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.
Booker most recently visited Dubuque in May, speaking to about 200 people at the same venue to which he'll return Sunday.