DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A local fundraiser held today sought to put a spotlight on mental health.
About 130 people turned out to the Dyersville Golf and Country Club today for a fundraiser in honor of Matthew Boland, of Epworth, who died by suicide in late January. Boland's parents and siblings organized the event to raise money for the Dubuque chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Boland's two daughters.
“We’ve got a big family, and we all want to help,” said Diana Conrad, Boland's mother. “I’m excited to see what the future will bring in honor of Matthew."
During Saturday's event, attendees had the chance to play nine holes of golf, eat lunch and participate in a silent auction and raffle.
Boland's sister Nicole Kennedy wore a bracelet bearing the words "It's OK to not be OK," reflecting the message Boland's family wanted to spread.
The fundraiser offered a chance to bring awareness to mental health but to also have fun while playing golf -- a favorite pastime of Boland's.
"Matthew wouldn't want it any other way," said Jessica Frye, of Peosta, another one of Boland's sisters.
Conrad said the family expects to raise more than $10,000. She noted that while she would have been happy to find 15 businesses to sponsor the event, 35 ended up doing so.
Family friend Terry Boffeli, of Holy Cross, took the lead on cooking for today's event. He said it felt good to help raise awareness of mental health, a topic that he noted has been a big part of his life.
Boffeli lost a friend to suicide last year and has two brothers who work in the psychology field. He said he thinks people are scared to reach out when they struggle with their "inner demons," but they should know that it's OK to have problems.
“It shouldn’t have to, but sometimes it takes tragedy and sadness to open people’s eyes (to mental health),” Bofelli said.
Organizers also raised funds by selling sweatshirts and T-shirts. The front of the shirts bore a green ribbon — the international symbol for mental health awareness — that formed part of a heart.
Lori Ollendick, of Dubuque, a family friend and mental health counselor at Harbour Wellness & Counseling Center, said everyone wants to do something to support the family.
She said she also wants people to know about and understand the resources NAMI Dubuque offers, such as its efforts to talk with police officers and students about mental health awareness.
Conrad said she and her family are considering making the event an annual one and possibly setting up a foundation in Boland's honor to raise money to support mental health resources.
"I'm just overwhelmed with the community support," Conrad said.