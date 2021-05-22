MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Maquoketa farm families are collaborating to expand one business and launch another.
Heather and Brandon Moore are partnering with neighbors Chad and Kim Thompson to open Moore Local and Rockdale Locker at 605 Birch Drive in Maquoketa. The business will feature a grocery and retail store and creamery with cheeses from the Moore dairy farm, combined with a meat locker that will process and package livestock.
The Moores have owned Moore Local, formerly known as Moore Family Farms, since 2017. The business began as a holiday pop-up shop on Main Street in Maquoketa featuring the Moores’ cheese and other local cheese and meat products. In 2019, they moved into a larger facility on West Platt Street, where they offered more local food, handmade gifts, coffee and sandwiches.
“Our goal is that most everything that comes from our shop is (produced) within 100 miles of Maquoketa,” Heather Moore said. “If it’s not super local, we try to make sure that it’s super good.”
The partnership between the Moores and the Thompsons is partially a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Moores were struck by the sight of empty grocery store shelves in the heart of a farming community.
“Especially in a place like Jackson County, the thing that kept Brandon and I up at night was, ‘How, in a place where you can look out and see cattle in the fields … how can our people not access the food that’s literally right outside their window?’” Heather Moore said.
The Moores and Thompsons also saw local farmers struggle to find processing facilities for their animals due to pandemic-related closures.
“We talked to one local locker that we do business with, and they were out three years with 300 people on their waiting list to get animals processed ... People are booking locker spaces for animals that aren’t even born yet,” Heather Moore said. “When Chad and Kim approached us about partnering with a locker and having this local food, it was reassuring for us that, hopefully, we can be part of the solution.”
The Thompsons and Moores share ownership of the physical building and the meat locker business, but the Moores are the sole owners of the grocery and retail side of the operation.
Chad Thompson, who with his wife runs a small farm with about 50 head of cattle, said the locker will process meat for local farmers, but he also hopes to process their own meat to be sold on the retail side.
“Initially, our startup will focus on processing for other folks, but we would like to expand from there when it makes sense,” he said. “We would like to eventually be able to sell our own meat … and then also maybe some steaks and cuts and things like that through the retail shop as well.”
Heather Moore plans to hire several additional full-time retail employees and a cheesemaker at Moore Local. Thompson envisions hiring five to six employees for the meat locker in addition to the head butcher, who has already been hired.
The total cost of the project is about $2.3 million. Rockdale Enterprises LLC received an $805,000 loan from East Central Intergovernmental Association to help with the costs. The Maquoketa City Council also approved a 50% property tax rebate for up to 10 years or a maximum total rebate of $150,000, whichever comes first.
“Our community has gone above and beyond with their support in everything we’ve done,” Heather Moore said. “Every day we’re more and more humbled.”
She said she and her husband are excited about the possibilities the new location offers. In particular, the creamery will allow them to make their own cheese, rather than send their milk to Wisconsin for processing. They hope to diversify their cheese offerings and begin selling their products to local restaurants.
The grocery and retail side of the business is now open with limited hours, and Moore anticipates increasing the hours in a few weeks. She hopes to open the creamery by the end of the year, and the meat locker should open this summer. Customers can visit Moore Local on Facebook for updates.
Thompson said the families are looking forward to filling a local need.
“There was a service that was needed locally, and just being able to partner with your neighbor and come up with a solution that relieved some pressure in that situation is a good feeling,” he said.