UPDATE
Superintendent Chris Hoover said students started returning to their classrooms at about 10:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL
MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Students at a Maquoketa elementary school are attending classes offsite this morning while officials air out the stench left by a sewer backup.
"We just wanted to get people out of there so we could open up the doors and windows and air the building out," Superintendent Chris Hoover said.
Custodians at Cardinal Elementary School this morning were trying to unclog a sewer backup that caused "a smell that was really bad or unpleasant throughout the building," Hoover said.
He was notified of the issue shortly before 8 a.m. At about 8:30, students at the preschool-through-second-grade campus were bused to alternate sites while officials let the building air out.
Preschool students through first graders are at the Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, and second graders are at Maquoketa High School. Students are having an extended physical education class while they are offsite, Hoover said.
He said he hopes students will be able to return to their campus by about 10:30 a.m.
"I cant say that I've had anything like that happen before," Hoover said.