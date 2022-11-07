A recently completed study of mental health and disabilities services for Dubuque County residents 60 and older found challenges for those living in areas farthest north and west away from Dubuque.
The study was led by Hillcrest Family Services and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, with $44,225 coming from Dubuque County’s fund balances, approved by the Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region Governing Board.
“We believe it’s a comprehensive report that can guide our leaders and our funders in making decisions to help support our aging adults,” said John Bellini, chief business development officer for Hillcrest.
The study found that Dubuque County has a “robust network” of health and social services providers, but that they nearly all are located in or very near Dubuque. There are three in Dyersville.
So, seniors in seven of the county’s 13 census tracts nearest Dubuque could reasonably find care. Those located north and west of Dubuque face as much as a 35-mile/45-minute drive to reach a point of care, the report said.
The study also found that 31% of residents in the north and west reaches live alone and that 15% do not have vehicle access. Further, 23% of Dubuque County seniors have an annual income of less than $20,000, and 17% receive food assistance. The study found “significant geographic overlap” between concentration of aging adults and those who are cost-burdened.
The report found that seniors living in these areas are socially isolated and expected to become more so, as their communities have continued to age, due to young people leaving or the population not growing while current residents age.
“The high prevalence of stressors in the elderly population warrants concern for the impact they may have on cognitive health,” the report said. “It is important to recognize that concentration of aging adults should be expected to shift significantly to the north and west of the county over the next five or so years, making resources to mitigate the risk of social isolation and lack of transportation increasingly important.”
Of the 7,300 instances of care analyzed, 80% were for schizophrenia, anxiety and depression. The report also found that seniors struggled to find nonhospice in-home care. Low reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid also contributed to greater staffing challenges for providers, according to the report.
Because most agencies serving seniors do not keep detailed data on their mental health needs, partners in this study created “patient care maps.” These classified 30 individuals, then tracked their distance from services, the time it took to receive services and their experiences during and after service.
These found many instances of prompt and appropriate care for seniors, according to the report.
But they also identified several instances of lengthy wait times. The most dire was three days, “ending in death on the surgical floor with may have been prevented had they received care sooner.” Another wait time was 19 days.
Another patient had to travel up to 92 miles away to receive care.
When agencies have sought to address rural mental health care gaps, telehealth has been a go-to recently. Bellini said the report identified to expand that. But, both due to age, mental health issues and internet accessibility, that can be a struggle, according to East-Central Region Executive Director Mae Hingtgen.
“Telehealth can be that equalizer in a rural state,” she said. “But we in a system need to be responsive to the fact that there could be situational or individual barriers even beyond just broadband access. That’s where the onus is on us to create the systems of support.”
The report recommended more access and availability of affordable housing, psychiatric services and caregivers for dementia, nonhospice in-home care and facilities for residents with complicated health issues and medication needs.
But first, the report identified the need for greater study and ways to collect and analyze data on the cognitive health of seniors.
“These groups (serving seniors) often don’t talk between each other and aren’t,” Bellini said. “Bringing other providers in — in-home providers, primary care, others — could help with all the social determinants of health for people who are aging. So if they’re willing to do that, I think that could be done fairly easily.”
Bellini believes expanding another new Hillcrest tool — its AccessMeCare Hillcrest mobile app and closed-loop referral system — could include other providers.
“We could take that concept and onboard more of the aging providers, use the closed loop referral system to identify all the people in need and track them to if or how they’re receiving care,” he said. ... It would allow groups of providers to go to certain funders and say, ‘Here’s what we need to lessen this gap.’”
