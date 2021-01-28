ELIZABETH, Ill. — A $200,000 gift will allow Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County officials to start a project aimed at helping more people access food, among other efforts.
Foundation officials recently announced their receipt of the anonymous gift, which will be used for multiple funds and projects.
Officials plan to put $50,000 into the Jo Daviess County Youth Fund, which supports efforts aimed at area children. Another $40,000 will go to the Jo Daviess County Future Fund to support economic security, education and community development needs. Starting this year, that fund can be used to provide grants to local nonprofits, according to an online announcement.
Another $10,000 will support an effort to understand food insecurity, map places and locations providing food to people in need and identify gaps where resources can focus their efforts.
The remaining $100,000 will go toward operational support for the foundation.