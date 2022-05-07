It was around 11 p.m. Thursday when Dubuque resident Jason Wirtz was awakened by a thump in the backyard of his home on Shiras Avenue.
The raccoons were back again, he thought, but when Wirtz stepped out onto his back porch, he found himself looking not at a raccoon but a black bear.
“I was shocked,” Wirtz said. “When he stood on his hind legs, he was probably 8 to 10 feet tall.”
Wirtz ran back inside and watched with his wife, Leslie, through the glass patio door as the bear rummaged through the bird feeder it had knocked down, munching on sunflower seeds and nuts. With their backyard facing Eagle Point Park, they were used to spotting animals near their home, but nothing like this.
When Wirtz called police to report the bear, he said, officers initially were doubtful of his story, but then, they saw the bear for themselves.
“(An officer) snuck around to the back, but then, he high-tailed it back to the front of the house,” Wirtz said. “I remember he said, ‘That is a big bear.’”
Wirtz said four police officers proceeded to make noise to scare away the bear, which promptly scampered off into the woods of Eagle Point Park.
Thinking the issue was settled, Wirtz and his wife headed back to bed. A few hours later, he once again was awakened by sounds from his backyard. The bear had come back to finish his meal.
“We scared him off again, but he came back three times that night,” Wirtz said. “He wouldn’t go away.”
Eventually, Wirtz said, he gave up trying to scare away the bear and fell asleep. In the morning, the bear was gone.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nate Johnson said the black bear spotted by Wirtz might have been the same bear spotted near South John Deere Road last year.
“Last spring, we had a bear around this area, and around the same time next year, a bear shows up again,” Johnson said. “It’s just my hypothesis, but it’s likely that it’s the same bear.”
He surmised that the bear likely found a suitable den among the limestone bluffs found throughout Dubuque and, for the past two years, has hibernated there. In both instances when it was spotted, it likely just had woken up from hibernation and was searching for food.
“He probably found a good place to spend the winter,” Johnson said. “I assume its den was probably somewhere not too far away.”
Johnson encouraged Dubuque residents to take down bird feeders and keep their garbage indoors in order to not attract the bear. If the bear is sighted, he recommended keeping a distance, leaving it alone and only calling police if it begins damaging property.
“Just let it do its thing,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, he will move on soon.”