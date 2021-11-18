More than 12,000 pounds of foam was injected this fall under a floor slab of Dubuque’s ice center to allow the facility to operate at full capacity, but more-costly work at the facility remains on the horizon.
The foam was injected below the lower-level main floor at Mystique Community Ice Center to fill structural voids and level the slab, which had settled by more than 4 inches in areas due to the compression of subsurface sediment. The work cost $96,760, and City Council members this week voted to accept the project and authorize paying a geotechnical contractor that did the work.
The subsurface issues creating the need for the injection stem back to the ice center’s inception. When the center was constructed in 2009, the building structure was built on a deep foundation system, while the lower-level main floor was built as an unsupported concrete slab.
City documents state that the property on which the ice center was built had “less-than-favorable subsurface soil conditions.” Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl noted that it was the site of a former landfill and is in close proximity to the Mississippi River.
“The quality of the soil underneath is not favorable,” he said. “The sheer weight of the building over time has caused that soil to settle.”
While the foundation-supported section of the building has shown no signs of movement, a scan of the ice center by the city in November 2020 showed the portion supported by the concrete slab had lowered by more than 4 inches in some areas.
“The differential settlement has caused operational issues with the ice rink, rotational movement of the stadium bleachers, movement in the unsupported interior CMU walls and settlement of ice system mechanical equipment,” documents state.
In the spring and summer of this year, additional settlement of that slab was observed, leading ice center staff to temporarily limit occupancy in the northeast portion of the facility. A subsequent ground-penetrating-radar scan revealed additional subsurface sediment voids that could lead to portions of the building lowering farther, though no “major voids” were found.
After soliciting bids, the city hired geotechnical contractor URETEK USA for $69,000 to inject 9,000 pounds of polyurethane foam under the building, which both filled the subsurface voids and raised the building back to level.
During the project, which took place from Sept. 20 to Oct. 7, it was discovered that the building would need an additional 3,680 pounds of foam to be made foundationally stable, raising the total cost to $96,760. Operations at the center were not disrupted during the foam injection, said Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
The settling issues were present in June when Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Inc., or DICE, announced its intention to relinquish its management of the facility.
Under the lease agreement tied to the facility, upon termination of DICE’s lease-holding rights, the city was required to first offer management of the center to Dubuque Racing Association, followed by Northern Lights Hockey, which owns the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Both entities declined.
The city officially took over interim management of the center in early September and will continue to do so until a new managing company can be found.
Schiesl said addressing the settling slab originally was considered the responsibility of DICE, but the city must cover the costs now that DICE has ceased management.
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the foundational repair was expensive but necessary to keep the center operational.
“It’s unfortunate that we need to cope with the need for this repair,” he said. “However, I really think that the Mystique Ice Center is an important community asset and it’s something that is worth investing in.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said he believes the city should use the example of the ice center to ensure that future buildings constructed on Chaplain Schmitt Island utilize strong foundations.
“It’s something that we have to do,” he said. “It definitely makes me want to invest in more footings and foundations on any other properties built on the island.”
While the foam injection addressed the immediate settling issues, Schiesl said, the project only is considered a temporary fix.
A permanent solution would be to install a foundation system under the slab that is similar to the rest of the facility. Schiesl said he hopes that work could be completed next summer, pending approval of the project by City Council members. Schiesl said the potential cost of that work still is being assessed.
“We are currently looking at a much larger remediation project,” he said. “It will be a more permanent fix to the issue.”