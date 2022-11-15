Dubuque Community Schools officials are planning a renovation project that will give an elementary school air conditioning throughout the entire building, with plans to continue addressing a lack of air conditioning in several other district schools.

School board members on Monday approved plans and opened bids for the project at Eisenhower Elementary School. Bids will be due Dec. 20, and a public hearing on the project will be held Jan. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.