Dubuque Community Schools officials are planning a renovation project that will give an elementary school air conditioning throughout the entire building, with plans to continue addressing a lack of air conditioning in several other district schools.
School board members on Monday approved plans and opened bids for the project at Eisenhower Elementary School. Bids will be due Dec. 20, and a public hearing on the project will be held Jan. 3.
The project includes the removal and replacement of mechanical systems in the original Eisenhower Elementary footprint, which was constructed in 1968 and is not currently air-conditioned.
Boilers will also be replaced in the Helen Keller addition, a special education center that was opened adjacent to Eisenhower in 1983 and merged with the elementary school in 1990. The Keller addition is air-conditioned.
“The entire Eisenhower building will be completed with air conditioning through this project,” said Rob Powers, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds.
Powers said construction is expected to start in June 2023, with the majority of work to be completed by mid-August 2023. The project is estimated to cost about $1.93 million, and the district will use funds from its physical plant and equipment levy to pay for the work.
After the Eisenhower project is complete, the district will have seven schools that are not completely air conditioned: Bryant, Hoover, Irving, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools and Jefferson and Washington middle schools. Dubuque Senior High School also is becoming fully air-conditioned as part of an ongoing $34 million renovation project that is expected to be completed before the start of the school year in 2024.
School Board President Kate Parks said after Monday’s meeting that getting air conditioning into the schools that lack climate control technology has been a board priority for several years.
She said district officials will consider factors such as the district’s plan to consolidate its middle schools from three to two when weighing which schools should receive air conditioning in the coming years.
“We’re very conscientious of creating a good learning environment for our students, and it can be really difficult on those hot summer days,” she said. “This (project) at Eisenhower is getting us closer to that goal.”
Also Monday, the board:
Approved the retirement of longtime Hempstead High School principal Lee Kolker, effective June 30. Kolker has spent 33 years at Hempstead, including 15 as principal.
Set a public hearing on the proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road. Both calendars are available at dbqschools.org, and those interested in giving feedback can do so on the district’s website through the end of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.