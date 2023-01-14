CASCADE, Iowa — A provider of mental health care has opened an office in Cascade.
Rise Counseling & Consulting established its first satellite clinic at 308 First Ave. W in Cascade. The group private practice was founded in December 2021 in Anamosa by Melissa Paulsen. The clinic provides mental health services for anyone who is at least 4 years old, generally serving people with trauma, stress or adjustment disorders using talk or play therapy.
The Cascade satellite clinic is staffed by two therapists, Bridget Kleitsch and Taylor Tittle. Clients also have access to four virtual therapists who serve all locations.
Kleitsch, a Cascade native, said the purpose of the satellite clinic is to make counseling available to local rural communities.
“For as long as I’ve known, there’s never been any mental health counseling practice in Cascade outside of the schools,” she said. “Mental health is something people are paying attention to regarding treating the whole person.”
Kleitsch said Cascade has many health care services for the community to be proud of, including doctors, dentists, chiropractors, massage and physical therapy. However, mental health access to the community has been an unmet need, one Rise Counseling & Consulting aims to fill.
“Often, people who are reaching out for services have to travel when they live in rural communities, so we want to address that gap in smaller towns and have easier accessibility for our clients to get the services they need more quickly without travel,” she said.
How can someone tell when they need counseling? Kleitsch said no problem is too big or small, and everyone’s perspective of needing support is unique to them, but there are common signs to look for indicating that a problem is dominating your life.
“When in doubt, don’t hesitate to reach out,” she said. “Generally, signs that you may benefit from professional support/mental health support are increased feelings of anxiety or depression or general unhappiness, emotional outbursts, sleep problems, becoming quieter or withdrawn, guilt/worthlessness and the inability to cope with life’s stressors or routine, and the inability to function in the way you once did or desire to.”
Kleitsch said other signs a person could benefit from therapy include changes at work or school such as motivation problems, frequently missing or avoiding certain classes or activities, struggling to complete or understand a task, and constantly worrying about work, even while not there. Signs also can show in relationships, such as fighting with parents, family members, friends or partners more than usual, feeling disconnected from reality or forgetting important events or tasks.
While Rise Counseling & Consulting is committed to focusing on its two locations, Kleitsch said it’s likely it will expand as the need grows.
