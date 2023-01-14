CASCADE, Iowa — A provider of mental health care has opened an office in Cascade.

Rise Counseling & Consulting established its first satellite clinic at 308 First Ave. W in Cascade. The group private practice was founded in December 2021 in Anamosa by Melissa Paulsen. The clinic provides mental health services for anyone who is at least 4 years old, generally serving people with trauma, stress or adjustment disorders using talk or play therapy.

