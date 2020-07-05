Central College

Pella, Iowa

Spring 2020:

Dubuque – Lauren Miller

Holy Cross, Iowa – Terry Hefel

Manchester, Iowa – Megan Beuter and Kyle Wright

Zwingle, Iowa – Preston Kizer

Edgewood College

Madison, Wis.

Spring 2020:

Darlington, Wis. – Olivia Leahy and William Schwartz

Hazel Green, Wis. – Taylor Fleege and Claire Splinter

Kieler, Wis. – Megan Hartl

Lancaster, Wis. – Joshua Hentrich, Megan Volkmann and Elizabeth Walker

Mineral Point, Wis. – McKenna Reichling

Shullsburg, Wis. – Joleeza Rice

Highland Community College

Freeport, Ill.

Spring 2020:

Elizabeth, Ill. – Nicholas Ege

University of Minnesota Duluth

Duluth, Minn.

Spring 2020:

Asbury, Iowa – Spencer Goerdt

Dyersville, Iowa – Maya Osterhaus

University of Minnesota, Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Spring 2020:

Asbury, Iowa – Tatianna Martin

Boscobel, Wis. – Olivia Grassel

Cuba City, Wis. – Taylor Grossen

Dubuque – McCormick Stephenson

Durango, Iowa – Jackson Roussel

Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Luke Rickleff

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb.

Spring 2020:

Hopkinton, Iowa – Marissa Recker

Manchester, Iowa – Alexander Schnieders

Pensacola Christian College

Pensacola, Fla.

Spring 2020:

Dubuque – Sara Long, Alex Miller and Emily Porter

Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Tristan Hauser

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Eau Claire, Wis.

Spring 2020:

Benton, Wis. – Julia Ruohoniemi

Cuba City, Wis. – Brandon Morley and Weston Morley

Dubuque – Kasey Fitzjerrells

Lancaster, Wis. – Gabrielle Benson and Sydney Kwallek

Mineral Point, Wis. – Victoria Palzkill

Platteville, Wis. – Roy Cornett, Maggie Durni, Kleine Leonard, Spencer Olds, Brianna Runde, Audrey Sonsalla, Brelynn Updike and Morgan Wehnke

Potosi, Wis. – Hannah Udelhoven

Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Breann Holler