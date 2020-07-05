Central College
Pella, Iowa
Spring 2020:
Dubuque – Lauren Miller
Holy Cross, Iowa – Terry Hefel
Manchester, Iowa – Megan Beuter and Kyle Wright
Zwingle, Iowa – Preston Kizer
Edgewood College
Madison, Wis.
Spring 2020:
Darlington, Wis. – Olivia Leahy and William Schwartz
Hazel Green, Wis. – Taylor Fleege and Claire Splinter
Kieler, Wis. – Megan Hartl
Lancaster, Wis. – Joshua Hentrich, Megan Volkmann and Elizabeth Walker
Mineral Point, Wis. – McKenna Reichling
Shullsburg, Wis. – Joleeza Rice
Highland Community College
Freeport, Ill.
Spring 2020:
Elizabeth, Ill. – Nicholas Ege
University of Minnesota Duluth
Duluth, Minn.
Spring 2020:
Asbury, Iowa – Spencer Goerdt
Dyersville, Iowa – Maya Osterhaus
University of Minnesota, Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Spring 2020:
Asbury, Iowa – Tatianna Martin
Boscobel, Wis. – Olivia Grassel
Cuba City, Wis. – Taylor Grossen
Dubuque – McCormick Stephenson
Durango, Iowa – Jackson Roussel
Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Luke Rickleff
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Neb.
Spring 2020:
Hopkinton, Iowa – Marissa Recker
Manchester, Iowa – Alexander Schnieders
Pensacola Christian College
Pensacola, Fla.
Spring 2020:
Dubuque – Sara Long, Alex Miller and Emily Porter
Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Tristan Hauser
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Eau Claire, Wis.
Spring 2020:
Benton, Wis. – Julia Ruohoniemi
Cuba City, Wis. – Brandon Morley and Weston Morley
Dubuque – Kasey Fitzjerrells
Lancaster, Wis. – Gabrielle Benson and Sydney Kwallek
Mineral Point, Wis. – Victoria Palzkill
Platteville, Wis. – Roy Cornett, Maggie Durni, Kleine Leonard, Spencer Olds, Brianna Runde, Audrey Sonsalla, Brelynn Updike and Morgan Wehnke
Potosi, Wis. – Hannah Udelhoven
Prairie du Chien, Wis. – Breann Holler