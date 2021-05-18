The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Three additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- No related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area during that span.
- The TH shares daily vaccination updates based on data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers for local counties provided by the CDC during its Monday update were unchanged from Sunday.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next two are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday, May 20, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. Doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available on both days. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 1.4%; Jackson County, 3.4%; and Jones County, 3.6%.
- The state of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Monday.
The most recent data stated that, as of Thursday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as were four such residents of Jones County and one in Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton County or Jackson County were hospitalized as of Thursday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 121 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 369,489. The state reported no additional related deaths, so the total remained at 6,006.
- As of Monday morning’s federal update, 1,280,982 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — just seven more people than Sunday’s update. That represents 51.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Grant County this week. The first is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the former Shopko location in Lancaster. The second is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Broske Center in Platteville. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or call 1-844-684-1064.
The Iowa County Health Department will hold a pop-up, drive-thru vaccination clinic from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Faith Lutheran Church, 400 Ridge St. in Mineral Point. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna doses will be available.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises that people who “need help managing the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” can call 211 to be connected to a counselor or request free help online at projectrecoverywi.org.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services fixed a technical issue that prevented some data from being recorded over the weekend. On Monday, the state reported 116 new COVID-19 cases. Combined with previously unreported results from prior days, the state’s total climbed by 348 to 606,274. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, and the statewide total remained at 6,958 — the same as it was on Friday.
- As of Monday morning, 2,423,855 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 52.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County said Monday that appointments still are available for a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/f5djktn7.
- The state reported another 946 cases on Monday, as its total climbed to 1,367,214. Six additional related deaths also were recorded. There have been 22,445 statewide to date.
- Illinois reported that 4,627,003 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday morning — 45.3% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.