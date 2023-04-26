An Illinois man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after selling multiple kinds of drugs at a Dubuque residence.
Eddie D. Elem, 45, of Calumet City, Ill., recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of controlled substance violation.
As part of a plea deal, three additional counts of controlled substance violation were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that Elem sold crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin in December 2021 to a confidential informant working with the Dubuque Drug Task Force. The informant was wearing a body wire and recording device that captured the transaction.
The informant previously had told task force officers that Elem provided him with drugs twice a month. In addition to cocaine and heroin, the informant said Elem also occasionally would provide methamphetamine, documents state.
At the task force's direction, the informant put an order in for 7 grams of heroin on Dec. 17, 2021, and told Elem he or she had $2,700 to pay for the previous supply as well as $700 up front for the heroin, documents state. Elem arrived later that day at the informant's Dubuque residence and proceeded to complete the transaction in view of the informant's hidden recording device.