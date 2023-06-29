Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
City of Dubuque offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
The closure includes City Hall and other city offices and facilities, according to a press release.
There will be no curbside trash and recycling collection Tuesday in Dubuque. Those collections will take place Saturday, July 1.
The first Dubuque City Council meeting of the month will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, rather than Monday.
The Jule will not operate on Tuesday, and parking meter expiration violations will not be enforced.
The outdoor warning siren testing that normally occurs on the first Tuesday of every month will instead occur on Wednesday, July 5, at 9:30 a.m.
Flora Pool hours will be:
Sutton Pool hours will be:
No swimming lessons will be held at either pool on Tuesday.
Bunker Hill Golf Course will be open and host special events during the week of Independence Day. Call 563-589-4261 for details.
Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues Tuesday.
