GALENA, Ill. — A telephone network outage that had affected 911 services in the Galena area has been repaired.
Jo Daviess County officials wrote in a press release Sunday morning that 911 service had been restored. The outage, blamed on a “cut cable and/or fiber,” had impacted Galena and The Galena Territory.