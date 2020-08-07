A northeast Iowa farm field hosted a local version of Woodstock 50 years ago this month.
The Wadena Rock Festival marked the largest gathering of youth in Iowa at the time it occurred on July 31 to Aug. 2, 1970, drawing an estimated 30,000 people to rural Fayette County.
Chicago-based promoters Sound Storm Enterprises originally intended to stage the event on a farm near Galena, Ill., but scrambled to find an alternate site after a successful legal challenge in Jo Daviess County thwarted their plans.
They chose for their unlikely venue a recently sold farm site near Wadena, Iowa, where the three-day, multiple-band event was held despite legal challenges and the objections of state and local authorities.
The festival’s performers included The Chambers Brothers, Chicken Shack, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Johnny Winter, REO Speedwagon and The Fuse, a band that included future Cheap Trick members Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson.
Litigation related to the festival continued for several years, and the promoters were eventually fined.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the event in its Aug. 2, 1970, edition.
AND THE BEAT GOES ON ...WADENA, Iowa — To use the vernacular: “They got it all together.”
“They” is some 30,000 persons at the “Galena-at-Wadena” Rock Festival.
What they “got together” is the state’s largest recorded gathering of young people.
The atmosphere here is one of peace and contentment laced with the incessant beat of heavy rock music and the occasional passing of a low-flying plane.
“You people are beautiful,” promoter William Schereck, told the crowd Saturday. “You got it all together in peace and love, brothers and sisters, you’re really far out.”
At a press conference following his address, Schereck said he is facing a six-month jail term for violating a court injunction.
“But these are my people, and I couldn’t let them down,” he said.
None of the rock fans seemed let down as they hung intently on every note supplied by The Fuse, Youngbloods, Johnny Winter, Rotary Connection and other rock entertainers.
But eyebrows were raised as the state of Iowa tried to block the event.
Gov. Robert Ray arrived here Saturday, “to see for myself” what is happening.
As he walked through mud with rock fans at his side, 19-year-old Janet Gilligan, of Omaha, gave the governor a bouquet of wild flowers and a kiss on the cheek.
She pleaded with Ray to “let us have our rock fest. We’ll be cool.”
From the massive stage, Ray told the youths to “have a good time,” but he threw some barbs at the promoters who are “taking your money and breaking the law.”
Shortly after the governor left, the fest officially began with the massive sound system bouncing music off the rolling Wadena hills late into the night and early morning.
Tents and sleeping bags dotted the ground and campfires twinkled like a mirror of the starry sky.
Little sound came from the audience until a piece such as “Super Smack” ended. Then, the crowd’s roar would permeate the area like a fog rolling ominously from the timber.
When the sun rose Saturday, the crowd slowly came to life.
Some immediately trudged the long dirt path to the Volga River for nude bathing. There had been some nudity observed earlier during Friday’s sweltering heat.
Others bought, begged or borrowed food.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday that all was quiet, and that the 100 deputies brought in from across the state had not encountered any difficulties.