Medical Associates’ longest-tenured employee, Sylvia Biedermann, has worked for the company for nearly half of its existence.
Biedermann on Sunday celebrated her 50-year anniversary of working for the company. Over that timespan, she has held several positions, including more than 20 years in her current role as an insurance clerk.
Biedermann’s favorite part of her job is helping others, whether they are employees in her department, doctors or patients.
“I like the physicians and the people I work with, and I also like to help the patients,” Biedermann said. “Without the patients, we wouldn’t have a business. And I just really like to help people when I can.”
Her career began as a receptionist, but over the years she has worked in a variety of areas, including insurance, management and training new employees.
As an insurance clerk, Biedermann ensures patient claims are processed correctly, works with insurance companies to maximize patient benefits and shares her knowledge about insurance claims with the rest of the team.
Kelli Kelly-Muir, an insurance services manager at Medical Associates, has worked with Biedermann for 28 years. Kelly-Muir said Biedermann is always happy to help and was her right-hand person for years.
“It’s been wonderful. Sylvia is a wealth of knowledge and she actually trained me and prepared me for the role that I’m in today,” Kelly-Muir said. “Without her, I don’t know what I would have done.”
Cheryl Syke, Medical Associates chief human resources officer, said other employees look up to and respect Biedermann and her expertise.
“To have someone that starts off in the organization and builds their career, and stays here as long as she has, is just really remarkable,” Syke said. “I mean, you almost don’t see that at all anymore.”
Over the years, Biedermann has witnessed changes in health care technology and has evolved with them, Syke said. When Biedermann started at Medical Associates in 1973, nearly everything was done on paper.
“To be able to evolve through all those changes is really remarkable and a good testament to her. People really look up to her for that,” Syke said.
Biedermann said she has no plans of retiring and always has something new to work on.
“There are times when it’s very tiresome. If you don’t learn and grow, then it’s not worth anything, I don’t think,” Biedermann said.