DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors recently approved the second reading of a code of ethics, despite pushback from some board members who wanted to add a provision addressing interaction with constituents.
Supervisors ultimately passed the second reading on a 13-1 vote. The code was based on existing codes in several other Wisconsin counties.
Supervisor Kriss Marion wanted to amend the code by inserting guidelines for supervisors interacting with community members. She said that is needed, as several constituents have said they felt “shouted at” or “bullied” by supervisors.
Marion was joined by four other board members in supporting the amendment, but it ultimately failed on a 9-5 vote.